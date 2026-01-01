Menu
Marsha Stephanie Blake

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Brother 7.1
Brother (2022)
Luce 6.6
Luce (2019)
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors 6.3
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wilderness 6.2
Wilderness
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Brother 7.1
Brother Brother
Drama 2022, Canada / USA
Luce 6.6
Luce Luce
Drama 2019, USA
See You Yesterday 5.2
See You Yesterday See You Yesterday
Action, Adventure, Crime 2019, USA
Nasty Baby 5.7
Nasty Baby Nasty Baby
Drama 2015, USA / Chile
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors 6.3
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
Drama 2013, USA
