Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
Brother
(2022)
6.6
Luce
(2019)
6.3
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2019
2015
2013
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
6.2
Wilderness
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.1
Brother
Brother
Drama
2022, Canada / USA
6.6
Luce
Luce
Drama
2019, USA
5.2
See You Yesterday
See You Yesterday
Action, Adventure, Crime
2019, USA
5.7
Nasty Baby
Nasty Baby
Drama
2015, USA / Chile
6.3
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
Stand Clear of the Closing Doors
Drama
2013, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree