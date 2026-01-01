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Filmography
Caroline Palmer
Caroline Palmer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Palmer
Caroline Palmer
Caroline Palmer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
Man Seeking Woman
(2015)
4.1
The Drownsman
(2014)
Filmography
7.6
Man Seeking Woman
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2015, USA
4.1
The Drownsman
The Drownsman
Horror
2014, Canada
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