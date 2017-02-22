Menu
Martin Lüttge
Martin Lüttge
Martin Lüttge
Martin Lüttge
Martin Lüttge
Date of Birth
7 July 1943
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 February 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.3
Crazy About Paris
(2002)
Filmography
6.3
Crazy About Paris
Verrückt nach Paris
Drama, Comedy
2002, France / Germany
