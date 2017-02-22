Menu
Martin Lüttge

Date of Birth
7 July 1943
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 February 2017
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Crazy About Paris 6.3
Filmography

Genre
Year
Crazy About Paris 6.3
Crazy About Paris Verrückt nach Paris
Drama, Comedy 2002, France / Germany
