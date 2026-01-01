Menu
Martín Lombard
Kinoafisha
Martín Lombard
Date of Birth
7 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Step Up 3D
(2010)
6.9
Step Up All In
(2014)
Filmography
6.9
Step Up All In
Step Up: All In
Musical, Romantic, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Step Up 3D
Step Up 3-D
Musical, Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
