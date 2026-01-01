Menu
Martín Lombard

Date of Birth
7 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Step Up All In 6.9
Step Up All In Step Up: All In
Musical, Romantic, Drama 2014, USA
Step Up 3D 6.9
Step Up 3D Step Up 3-D
Musical, Drama, Romantic 2010, USA
