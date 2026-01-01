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About
Filmography
Lauren Francesca
Lauren Francesca
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Francesca
Lauren Francesca
Lauren Francesca
Date of Birth
2 May 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.2
Love Me Dead
(2024)
4.8
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
(2023)
4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2015
2014
All
5
Films
5
Producer
1
Actor
5
4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers
They Turned Us Into Killers
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Love Me Dead
Love Me Dead
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
4.8
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
The Devil Comes to Kansas City
Crime, Drama
2023, USA
3
Muck
Muck
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Don Peyote
Don Peyote
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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