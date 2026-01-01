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Lauren Francesca Lauren Francesca
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Francesca

Lauren Francesca

Lauren Francesca

Date of Birth
2 May 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Love Me Dead 5.2
Love Me Dead (2024)
The Devil Comes to Kansas City 4.8
The Devil Comes to Kansas City (2023)
They Turned Us Into Killers 4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
They Turned Us Into Killers 4.7
They Turned Us Into Killers They Turned Us Into Killers
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Love Me Dead 5.2
Love Me Dead Love Me Dead
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Devil Comes to Kansas City 4.8
The Devil Comes to Kansas City The Devil Comes to Kansas City
Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Muck 3
Muck Muck
Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Don Peyote 3.9
Don Peyote Don Peyote
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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