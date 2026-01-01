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Nargiz Zokirova
Nargiz Zokirova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nargiz Zokirova
Nargiz Zokirova
Nargiz Zokirova
Date of Birth
6 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Voice actress
Popular Films
5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
(2014)
Filmography
5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Animation
2014, Russia
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