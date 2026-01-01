Adeline Moreau

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
20 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
In the Courtyard
(2014)
6.3
In the Courtyard
Dans la cour
Romantic, Drama
2014, France
