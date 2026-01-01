Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Martin Högdahl
Martin Högdahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Högdahl
Martin Högdahl
Martin Högdahl
Date of Birth
3 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.1
The Ice Dragon
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.1
The Ice Dragon
Isdraken
Drama
2012, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree