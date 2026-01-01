Menu
Martin Högdahl

Date of Birth
3 September 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

The Ice Dragon 6.1
The Ice Dragon (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ice Dragon 6.1
The Ice Dragon Isdraken
Drama 2012, Sweden
