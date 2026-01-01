Menu
Maud Nycander
Maud Nycander
Date of Birth
28 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
7.2
Palme
(2012)
7.2
Palme
Documentary, Biography
2012, Sweden / Denmark
