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Axel Petersén Axel Petersén
Kinoafisha Persons Axel Petersén

Axel Petersén

Axel Petersén

Date of Birth
31 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Shame on Dry Land 5.6
Shame on Dry Land (2023)
5.4
Avalon (2011)
The Real Estate 5.2
The Real Estate (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shame on Dry Land 5.6
Shame on Dry Land Syndabocken
Drama 2023, Malta / Sweden
The Real Estate 5.2
The Real Estate Toppen av ingenting / The Real Estate
Drama 2018, Sweden
5.4
Avalon Avalon
Thriller, Drama 2011, Sweden
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