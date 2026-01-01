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Axel Petersén
Axel Petersén
Kinoafisha
Persons
Axel Petersén
Axel Petersén
Axel Petersén
Date of Birth
31 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
5.6
Shame on Dry Land
(2023)
5.4
Avalon
(2011)
5.2
The Real Estate
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2018
2011
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Director
3
5.6
Shame on Dry Land
Syndabocken
Drama
2023, Malta / Sweden
5.2
The Real Estate
Toppen av ingenting / The Real Estate
Drama
2018, Sweden
5.4
Avalon
Avalon
Thriller, Drama
2011, Sweden
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