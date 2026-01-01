Menu
Marc Graue
Marc Graue
Marc Graue
Date of Birth
12 December 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
Filmography
5.9
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet and Clank
Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
2015, USA
Watch trailer
