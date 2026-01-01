Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Larry Wade Carrell
Larry Wade Carrell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Wade Carrell
Larry Wade Carrell
Larry Wade Carrell
Date of Birth
11 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.9
Girl Next
(2021)
4.4
She Rises
(2016)
Filmography
4.9
Girl Next
Girl Next
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
4.4
She Rises
She Rises
Horror
2016, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree