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Filmography
Awards
Luke Matheny
Luke Matheny
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Matheny
Luke Matheny
Luke Matheny
Date of Birth
23 December 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.3
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
(2020)
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
(2020)
6.6
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Live Action
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Short
Year
All
2020
2019
2013
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Writer
2
Director
3
7.1
The Baby-Sitters Club
Drama, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
7.3
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth
Animation, Short, Family
2020, USA
5.7
Ghostwriter
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2019, USA
6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything
A Birder's Guide to Everything
Comedy
2013, USA
6.6
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Live Action
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Live Action
Short
2013, USA / Afghanistan / Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
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