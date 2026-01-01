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Filmography
Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann
Date of Birth
9 May 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
5.1
Aroused
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.1
Aroused
Aroused
Documentary
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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