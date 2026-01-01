Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maureen Connell Maureen Connell
Kinoafisha Persons Maureen Connell

Maureen Connell

Maureen Connell

Date of Birth
2 August 1931
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Abominable Snowman 6.4
The Abominable Snowman (1957)

Filmography

The Abominable Snowman 6.4
The Abominable Snowman The Abominable Snowman
Adventure, Horror 1957, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more