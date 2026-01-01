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Filmography
Maureen Connell
Maureen Connell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maureen Connell
Maureen Connell
Maureen Connell
Date of Birth
2 August 1931
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.4
The Abominable Snowman
(1957)
Filmography
6.4
The Abominable Snowman
The Abominable Snowman
Adventure, Horror
1957, Great Britain
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