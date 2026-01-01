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Michael Trotter Michael Trotter
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Trotter

Michael Trotter

Michael Trotter

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain 7.2
Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain (2025)
Jamesy Boy 6.3
Jamesy Boy (2013)
A Crooked Somebody 6.2
A Crooked Somebody (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain 7.2
Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain Mischief Upon Mischief
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
A Crooked Somebody 6.2
A Crooked Somebody A Crooked Somebody
Crime, Drama, Detective 2017, USA
Jamesy Boy 6.3
Jamesy Boy Jamesy Boy
Musical, Crime, Romantic, Family, Drama 2013, USA
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