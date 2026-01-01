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Filmography
Michael Trotter
Michael Trotter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Trotter
Michael Trotter
Michael Trotter
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain
(2025)
6.3
Jamesy Boy
(2013)
6.2
A Crooked Somebody
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2017
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.2
Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain
Mischief Upon Mischief
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
6.2
A Crooked Somebody
A Crooked Somebody
Crime, Drama, Detective
2017, USA
6.3
Jamesy Boy
Jamesy Boy
Musical, Crime, Romantic, Family, Drama
2013, USA
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