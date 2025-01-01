Menu
Synopsis

Quaid Branson is abducted by aliens on the night of his engagement celebration and abruptly sent off to the Darovingian Mines; an asteroid slave mining colony on the outer rim of the galaxy. After toiling away for 7 years, he finally meets Ezekiel Plymouth and manages to engineer their harrowing escape and return to earth with grave and dire consequences for the entire planet.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Ave One Entertainment, Gamble Entertainment Group, Mutiny Media USA
Also known as
Mischief Upon Mischief, Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain, Звёздный беглец
Director
Ken Gamble
Cast
Jamie Gray Hyder
Michael Trotter
Geno Segers
Mindy Robinson
Mindy Robinson
Randal Reeder
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
