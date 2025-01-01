Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain
Mischief Upon Mischief
Synopsis
Quaid Branson is abducted by aliens on the night of his engagement celebration and abruptly sent off to the Darovingian Mines; an asteroid slave mining colony on the outer rim of the galaxy. After toiling away for 7 years, he finally meets Ezekiel Plymouth and manages to engineer their harrowing escape and return to earth with grave and dire consequences for the entire planet.
CountryUSA
Runtime2 hours 3 minutes
Production year2025
ProductionAve One Entertainment, Gamble Entertainment Group, Mutiny Media USA
Also known as
Mischief Upon Mischief, Mischief Upon Mischief: The Enigma of Lazarus & Cain, Звёздный беглец