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Filmography
Mille Dinesen
Mille Dinesen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mille Dinesen
Mille Dinesen
Mille Dinesen
Date of Birth
17 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.6
Maybe Baby 2
(2024)
5.5
Swinger
(2016)
5.5
What We Become
(2015)
Filmography
5.6
Maybe Baby 2
Bytte bytte baby 2
Comedy
2024, Denmark
5.3
Hacker
Hacker
Action, Family
2019, Denmark / Sweden
5.5
Swinger
Swinger
Romantic, Comedy
2016, Denmark
Watch trailer
5.5
What We Become
Sorgenfri
Horror, Thriller
2015, Denmark
5.4
Min søsters børn i Afrika
Min søsters børn i Afrika / My African Adventure
Adventure, Family, Comedy
2013, Denmark / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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