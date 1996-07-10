Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mikel Iglesias
Mikel Iglesias
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikel Iglesias
Mikel Iglesias
Mikel Iglesias
Date of Birth
10 July 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.2
Kodoku: Meatball Machine
(2017)
5.4
The Last Days
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.2
Kodoku: Meatball Machine
Nieve negra
Crime, Drama, Detective
2017, Spain / Argentina
5.4
The Last Days
Los Ultimos Dias
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree