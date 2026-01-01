Menno van Beekum

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
10 December 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
Nothing to Lose
(2008)
6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping
(2011)
5.8
Boy 7
(2015)
Filmography
3
5.8
Boy 7
Boy 7
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, Netherlands / Hungary / Belgium
6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping
De Heineken ontvoering
Thriller
2011, Netherlands
7.1
Nothing to Lose
TBS / Nothing to Lose
Crime, Thriller
2008, Netherlands
