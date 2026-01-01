Menno van Beekum

Menu
Date of Birth
10 December 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Boy 7 5.8
Boy 7 Boy 7
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Netherlands / Hungary / Belgium
The Heineken Kidnapping 6.8
The Heineken Kidnapping De Heineken ontvoering
Thriller 2011, Netherlands
Nothing to Lose 7.1
Nothing to Lose TBS / Nothing to Lose
Crime, Thriller 2008, Netherlands
