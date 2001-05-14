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Nino den Brave
Nino den Brave
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nino den Brave
Nino den Brave
Nino den Brave
Date of Birth
14 May 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Kikkerdril
(2009)
Filmography
6.6
Kikkerdril
Kikkerdril
Family, Adventure, Drama
2009, Netherlands
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