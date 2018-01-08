Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Agustín Bernal
Agustín Bernal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agustín Bernal
Agustín Bernal
Agustín Bernal
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
8 January 2018
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Instructions Not Included
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.7
Instructions Not Included
No se Aceptan Devoluciones
Comedy, Drama
2013, Mexico
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree