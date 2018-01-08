Menu
Agustín Bernal

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
8 January 2018
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Instructions Not Included 7.7
Instructions Not Included No se Aceptan Devoluciones
Comedy, Drama 2013, Mexico
Watch trailer
