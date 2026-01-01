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Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
Lea DeLaria
Date of Birth
23 May 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Californication
(2007)
8.2
Broad City
(2014)
8.1
Orange Is the New Black
(2013)
Filmography
6.4
Tow
Tow
Drama
2025, USA
7.2
Girls5eva
Comedy
2021, USA
7.1
Physical
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
Comedy
2020, USA
7.3
Reprisal
Drama, Action
2019, USA
6.4
Support the Girls
Support the Girls
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
7.3
Cars 3
Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.2
Broad City
Comedy
2014, USA
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