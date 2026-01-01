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Lea DeLaria Lea DeLaria
Kinoafisha Persons Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria

Date of Birth
23 May 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
Broad City 8.2
Broad City (2014)
Orange Is the New Black 8.1
Orange Is the New Black (2013)

Filmography

Tow 6.4
Tow Tow
Drama 2025, USA
Girls5eva 7.2
Girls5eva
Comedy 2021, USA
Physical 7.1
Physical
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens 7.3
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
Comedy 2020, USA
Reprisal 7.3
Reprisal
Drama, Action 2019, USA
Support the Girls 6.4
Support the Girls Support the Girls
Comedy, Drama 2018, USA
Cars 3 7.3
Cars 3 Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Broad City 8.2
Broad City
Comedy 2014, USA
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