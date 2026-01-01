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Lino Guanciale
Lino Guanciale Lino Guanciale
Kinoafisha Persons Lino Guanciale

Lino Guanciale

Lino Guanciale

Date of Birth
21 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The First Day of My Life 7.0
The First Day of My Life (2023)
La Dama Velata 6.8
La Dama Velata (2015)
The Jewel 6.7
The Jewel (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Un'estate fa 6.6
Un'estate fa
Drama, Crime 2023, Italy
Noi siamo leggenda 6.5
Noi siamo leggenda
Drama 2023, Italy
The First Day of My Life 7
The First Day of My Life Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Red Door
The Red Door
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, Italy
The Family House 5.9
The Family House La casa di famiglia
Comedy, Family 2017, Italy / Albania / Argentina
La Dama Velata 6.8
La Dama Velata
Drama 2015, Italy
Another Woman's Face 5.5
Another Woman's Face Il volto di un'altra
Drama 2012, Italy
Watch trailer
The Jewel 6.7
The Jewel Il gioiellino
Drama 2011, France / Italy
Watch trailer
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