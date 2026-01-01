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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lino Guanciale
Lino Guanciale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lino Guanciale
Lino Guanciale
Lino Guanciale
Date of Birth
21 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.0
The First Day of My Life
(2023)
Tickets
6.8
La Dama Velata
(2015)
6.7
The Jewel
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2017
2015
2012
2011
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
8
6.6
Un'estate fa
Drama, Crime
2023, Italy
6.5
Noi siamo leggenda
Drama
2023, Italy
7
The First Day of My Life
Il primo giorno della mia vita
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Red Door
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2017, Italy
5.9
The Family House
La casa di famiglia
Comedy, Family
2017, Italy / Albania / Argentina
6.8
La Dama Velata
Drama
2015, Italy
5.5
Another Woman's Face
Il volto di un'altra
Drama
2012, Italy
Watch trailer
6.7
The Jewel
Il gioiellino
Drama
2011, France / Italy
Watch trailer
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