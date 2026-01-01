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Filmography
Matt Jones
Matt Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Jones
Matt Jones
Matt Jones
Date of Birth
1 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.9
Breaking Bad
(2008)
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.2
Broad City
(2014)
Filmography
7
Bob Hearts Abishola
Comedy
2019, USA
6
Brightburn
BrightBurn
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Crime, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
The Split
Drama
2018, Great Britain
5.5
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh
Comedy
2018, USA
6.2
Dimension 404
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2017, USA
4.8
The Layover
The Layover
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
A Bad Idea Gone Wrong
A Bad Idea Gone Wrong
Comedy
2017, USA
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