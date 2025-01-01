Menu
Awards and nominations of Guillaume Gallienne

Guillaume Gallienne
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
