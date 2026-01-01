Menu
Alexandre Coffre Alexandre Coffre
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Coffre

Alexandre Coffre

Alexandre Coffre

Date of Birth
3 December 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.4
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
Eyjafjallajökull 6.6
Eyjafjallajökull (2013)
Le Père Noël 6.2
Le Père Noël (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération 6
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Watch trailer
Le Père Noël 6.2
Le Père Noël Le père Noël
Comedy 2014, France / Belgium
Eyjafjallajökull 6.6
Eyjafjallajökull Eyjafjallojokull
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Borderline 5.1
Borderline Une pure affaire
Comedy, Crime, Action 2011, France
Watch trailer
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.4
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
