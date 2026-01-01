Menu
Alexandre Coffre
Alexandre Coffre
Alexandre Coffre
Alexandre Coffre
Date of Birth
3 December 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
6.6
Eyjafjallajökull
(2013)
6.2
Le Père Noël
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Year
All
2022
2014
2013
2011
2009
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Writer
4
Director
4
6
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Belle et Sébastien: Nouvelle Génération
Adventure, Family
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Le Père Noël
Le père Noël
Comedy
2014, France / Belgium
6.6
Eyjafjallajökull
Eyjafjallojokull
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
5.1
Borderline
Une pure affaire
Comedy, Crime, Action
2011, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
