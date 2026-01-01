Menu
Mark Elderkin
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
21 June 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
(2013)
6.3
Reyka
(2021)
4.6
Dark Tide
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2013
2011
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
6.3
Reyka
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, South Africa
7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Biography, Drama, History
Biography, Drama, History
2013, Great Britain / South Africa
Watch trailer
4.6
Dark Tide
Dark Tide
Thriller, Drama
2011, Great Britain / South Africa
Watch trailer
