Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mark Elderkin Mark Elderkin
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Elderkin

Mark Elderkin

Mark Elderkin

Date of Birth
21 June 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Reyka 6.3
Reyka (2021)
Dark Tide 4.6
Dark Tide (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Reyka 6.3
Reyka
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, South Africa
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Biography, Drama, History 2013, Great Britain / South Africa
Watch trailer
Dark Tide 4.6
Dark Tide Dark Tide
Thriller, Drama 2011, Great Britain / South Africa
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more