Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariya Efremova
Mariya Efremova Mariya Efremova
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Efremova

Mariya Efremova

Mariya Efremova

Actor type
Romantic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Novaya zhizn 5.3
Novaya zhizn (2020)
Ya lyubit tebya budu, mozhno? 4.9
Ya lyubit tebya budu, mozhno? (2016)
Devushka na million 4.5
Devushka na million (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Охота на русского гения 3.2
Охота на русского гения Охота на русского гения
Adventure 2024, Russia
Умная помощь
Умная помощь Умная помощь
Romantic 2024, Russia
Tango dlya odnoy
Tango dlya odnoy
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Devushka na million 4.5
Devushka na million Devushka na million
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Novaya zhizn 5.3
Novaya zhizn
Drama 2020, Russia
Ya lyubit tebya budu, mozhno? 4.9
Ya lyubit tebya budu, mozhno?
Romantic 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Moya glavnaya rol v zhizni
Moya glavnaya rol v zhizni
Romantic 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more