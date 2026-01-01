Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Efremova
Mariya Efremova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Efremova
Mariya Efremova
Mariya Efremova
Actor type
Romantic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.3
Novaya zhizn
(2020)
4.9
Ya lyubit tebya budu, mozhno?
(2016)
4.5
Devushka na million
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2016
2013
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
Director
6
Writer
2
Producer
1
3.2
Охота на русского гения
Охота на русского гения
Adventure
2024, Russia
Умная помощь
Умная помощь
Romantic
2024, Russia
Tango dlya odnoy
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
4.5
Devushka na million
Devushka na million
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
5.3
Novaya zhizn
Drama
2020, Russia
4.9
Ya lyubit tebya budu, mozhno?
Romantic
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Moya glavnaya rol v zhizni
Romantic
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree