Marc Benecke
Marc Benecke
Marc Benecke
Marc Benecke
Marc Benecke
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Incomparable Rose Hartman
(2016)
6.1
The Secret Disco Revolution
(2012)
Filmography
6.8
The Incomparable Rose Hartman
The Incomparable Rose Hartman
Documentary
2016, USA
6.1
The Secret Disco Revolution
The Secret Disco Revolution
Documentary, Musical, History, Comedy
2012, Canada / France / USA / UAE / Great Britain
Watch trailer
