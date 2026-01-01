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Filmography
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Date of Birth
8 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
(2018)
6.6
The Other Woman
(2014)
0.0
Women in Hip-Hop
(2023)
Filmography
Women in Hip-Hop
Women in Hip-Hop
Documentary
2023, Great Britain
7.5
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
Documentary
2018, Great Britain / USA
6.6
The Other Woman
The Other Woman
Comedy
2014, USA
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