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Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj
Kinoafisha Persons Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Date of Birth
8 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. 7.5
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. (2018)
The Other Woman 6.6
The Other Woman (2014)
Women in Hip-Hop 0.0
Women in Hip-Hop (2023)

Filmography

Women in Hip-Hop
Women in Hip-Hop Women in Hip-Hop
Documentary 2023, Great Britain
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. 7.5
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
Documentary 2018, Great Britain / USA
The Other Woman 6.6
The Other Woman The Other Woman
Comedy 2014, USA
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