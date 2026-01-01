Menu
Aleksey Bochenin
Aleksey Bochenin
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
BAgI
(2011)
6.9
Iuda
(2013)
4.3
Ferris Wheel
(2019)
Filmography
4.3
Ferris Wheel
Ferris Wheel
Drama, Short
2019, Russia
6.9
Iuda
Iuda
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
BAgI
BAgI
Drama, Family
2011, Russia
