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Filmography
Lisa Larsson
Lisa Larsson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Larsson
Lisa Larsson
Lisa Larsson
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
A One-Way Trip to Antibes
(2011)
Filmography
6.1
A One-Way Trip to Antibes
En enkel till Antibes
Drama
2011, Sweden
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