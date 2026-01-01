Menu
Malin Larsson

Date of Birth
2 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ice Dragon 6.1
The Ice Dragon Isdraken
Drama 2012, Sweden
A One-Way Trip to Antibes 6.1
A One-Way Trip to Antibes En enkel till Antibes
Drama 2011, Sweden
