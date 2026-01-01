Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Malin Larsson
Malin Larsson
Malin Larsson
Malin Larsson
Date of Birth
2 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
A One-Way Trip to Antibes
(2011)
6.1
The Ice Dragon
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
2011
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.1
The Ice Dragon
Isdraken
Drama
2012, Sweden
6.1
A One-Way Trip to Antibes
En enkel till Antibes
Drama
2011, Sweden
