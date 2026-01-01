Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melanie Lenz Melanie Lenz
Kinoafisha Persons Melanie Lenz

Melanie Lenz

Melanie Lenz

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Paradise: Love 6.5
Paradise: Love (2012)
Paradise: Hope 6.0
Paradise: Hope (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Paradise: Hope 6
Paradise: Hope Paradies: Hoffnung
Drama 2013, Austria / France / Germany
Watch trailer
Paradise: Love 6.5
Paradise: Love Paradies: Liebe
Drama 2012, Germany / France / Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more