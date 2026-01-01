Melanie Lenz

Menu
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Paradise: Love
(2012)
6.0
Paradise: Hope
(2013)
Filmography
6
Paradise: Hope
Paradies: Hoffnung
Drama
2013, Austria / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
Paradise: Love
Paradies: Liebe
Drama
2012, Germany / France / Austria
Watch trailer
