Alexia Depicker

Date of Birth
12 December 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

U Are the Universe 7.5
U Are the Universe (2024)
Girl 7.2
Girl (2018)
The Nun 6.4
The Nun (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Actress 3
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Belgium / France / Ukraine
Girl 7.2
Girl Girl
Drama 2018, France / Germany
Watch trailer
The Nun 6.4
The Nun La religieuse
Drama 2013, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
