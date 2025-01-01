Menu
Alexia Depicker
Alexia Depicker
Alexia Depicker
Alexia Depicker
Alexia Depicker
Date of Birth
12 December 1984
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
7.5
U Are the Universe
(2024)
7.2
Girl
(2018)
6.4
The Nun
(2013)
7.5
U Are the Universe
Ty - Kosmos
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, Belgium / France / Ukraine
7.2
Girl
Girl
Drama
2018, France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
The Nun
La religieuse
Drama
2013, France / Germany / Belgium
Watch trailer
