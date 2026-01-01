Marsha Timothy

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
8 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Raid 2
(2014)
6.8
Qodrat 2
(2025)
6.3
Qodrat
(2022)
6.8
Qodrat 2
Qodrat 2
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2025, Indonesia / Malaysia
4.8
Monster
Monster
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2023, Indonesia
6.3
Qodrat
Qodrat
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2022, Indonesia / Malaysia
Watch trailer
7.4
The Raid 2
The Raid 2: Berandal
Action
2014, Indonesia
Watch trailer
