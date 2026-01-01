Menu
Marsha Timothy

Date of Birth
8 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Filmography

Qodrat 2 Qodrat 2
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2025, Indonesia / Malaysia
Monster Monster
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2023, Indonesia
Qodrat Qodrat
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2022, Indonesia / Malaysia
The Raid 2 The Raid 2: Berandal
Action 2014, Indonesia
