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About
Filmography
Lauren Mae Shafer
Lauren Mae Shafer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Mae Shafer
Lauren Mae Shafer
Lauren Mae Shafer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.4
Mimesis
(2011)
4.2
The Dark Below
(2015)
2.5
The Wind Walker
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2015
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
2.5
The Wind Walker
The Wind Walker
Adventure
2019, USA
4.2
The Dark Below
The Dark Below
Thriller
2015, USA
4.4
Mimesis
Mimesis
Horror
2011, USA
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