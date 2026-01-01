Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lauren Mae Shafer Lauren Mae Shafer
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Mae Shafer

Lauren Mae Shafer

Lauren Mae Shafer

Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Mimesis 4.4
Mimesis (2011)
The Dark Below 4.2
The Dark Below (2015)
The Wind Walker 2.5
The Wind Walker (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Wind Walker 2.5
The Wind Walker The Wind Walker
Adventure 2019, USA
The Dark Below 4.2
The Dark Below The Dark Below
Thriller 2015, USA
Mimesis 4.4
Mimesis Mimesis
Horror 2011, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more