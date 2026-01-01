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Filmography
Lee Armstrong
Lee Armstrong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Armstrong
Lee Armstrong
Lee Armstrong
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Eastbound & Down
(2009)
5.0
Escape from Tomorrow
(2013)
Filmography
5
Escape from Tomorrow
Escape from Tomorrow
Fantasy, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Eastbound & Down
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2009, USA
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