Russian
Mark Burnham
Mark Burnham

Mark Burnham

Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Wrong Cops 5.5
Wrong Cops (2013)
Wrong 5.5
Wrong (2012)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 5.2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 5.2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2022, Bulgaria / USA
Hidden in the Woods 4
Hidden in the Woods
Thriller 2014, USA
Wrong Cops 5.5
Wrong Cops
Comedy 2013, USA
Wrong 5.5
Wrong
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA / France
