Mark Burnham
Mark Burnham
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
5.5
Wrong Cops
(2013)
5.5
Wrong
(2012)
5.2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2014
2013
2012
5.2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Crime, Horror, Thriller
2022, Bulgaria / USA
Watch trailer
4
Hidden in the Woods
Hidden in the Woods
Thriller
2014, USA
5.5
Wrong Cops
Wrong Cops
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Wrong
Wrong
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA / France
Watch trailer
