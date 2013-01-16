Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Wrong. Trailer
Wrong. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 16 January 2013
Wrong
– Dolph Springer wakes up one morning to realize he has lost the love of his life, his dog, Paul. During his quest to get Paul (and his life) back, Dolph radically changes the lives of others -- risking his sanity all the while.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 2
fragment 1
trailer with russian subtitles
teaser
5.5
Wrong
Comedy, Drama, 2012, USA / France
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
02:26
Regretting You
trailer in russian
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
02:09
Klyovny ulove
trailer
02:07
Philately
trailer
02:01
Pervyy na Olimpe
trailer
02:30
The Long Walk
trailer 2
01:48
Lermontov
trailer
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
02:43
My Pet Dragon
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree