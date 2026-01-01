Menu
Marie Noël
Marie Noël
Marie Noël
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.6
Ludwig II
(2012)
6.1
Obsession
(1997)
5.6
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
(2016)
5.6
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
Marie Curie
Drama, Romantic
2016, Poland / Germany / France
6.6
Ludwig II
Ludwig II
Biography, Drama, History
2012, Germany
Watch trailer
5.4
Love the Hard Way
Love the Hard Way
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2001, Germany / USA
6.1
Obsession
Obsession
Romantic, Drama, Musical
1997, Germany / France
