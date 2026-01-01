Marie Noël

Menu
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Ludwig II 6.6
Ludwig II (2012)
Obsession 6.1
Obsession (1997)
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge 5.6
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge 5.6
Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Marie Curie
Drama, Romantic 2016, Poland / Germany / France
Ludwig II 6.6
Ludwig II Ludwig II
Biography, Drama, History 2012, Germany
Love the Hard Way 5.4
Love the Hard Way Love the Hard Way
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2001, Germany / USA
Obsession 6.1
Obsession Obsession
Romantic, Drama, Musical 1997, Germany / France
