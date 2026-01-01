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Mira Awad Mira Awad
Kinoafisha Persons Mira Awad

Mira Awad

Mira Awad

Date of Birth
11 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Time That Remains 7.1
The Time That Remains (2009)
Zaytoun 6.6
Zaytoun (2012)

Filmography

Zaytoun 6.6
Zaytoun Zaytoun
Drama, Adventure, War, Thriller 2012, Great Britain / Israel
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The Time That Remains 7.1
The Time That Remains The Time That Remains
Drama, History 2009, Belgium / France / Italy / Palestine / UAE / Great Britain
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