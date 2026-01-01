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Filmography
Mira Awad
Mira Awad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mira Awad
Mira Awad
Mira Awad
Date of Birth
11 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Time That Remains
(2009)
6.6
Zaytoun
(2012)
Filmography
6.6
Zaytoun
Zaytoun
Drama, Adventure, War, Thriller
2012, Great Britain / Israel
Watch trailer
7.1
The Time That Remains
The Time That Remains
Drama, History
2009, Belgium / France / Italy / Palestine / UAE / Great Britain
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