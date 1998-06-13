Menu
Abdallah Akal
Abdallah Akal
Date of Birth
13 June 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
Image of Victory
(2021)
6.6
Zaytoun
(2012)
6.5
Rock the Casbah
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
History
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
2012
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.7
Image of Victory
Tmunat Hanitzahon
Drama, History, War
2021, Israel
6.6
Zaytoun
Zaytoun
Drama, Adventure, War, Thriller
2012, Great Britain / Israel
Watch trailer
6.5
Rock the Casbah
Rock Ba-Casba
War
2012, Israel / France
