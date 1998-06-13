Menu
Abdallah Akal

Abdallah Akal

Date of Birth
13 June 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Image of Victory (2021)
Zaytoun (2012)
Rock the Casbah (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Image of Victory 6.7
Image of Victory Tmunat Hanitzahon
Drama, History, War 2021, Israel
Zaytoun 6.6
Zaytoun Zaytoun
Drama, Adventure, War, Thriller 2012, Great Britain / Israel
Rock the Casbah 6.5
Rock the Casbah Rock Ba-Casba
War 2012, Israel / France
