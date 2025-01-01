Menu
Anne Fontaine
Awards and nominations of Anne Fontaine
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Queer Lion
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997 Venice Film Festival 1997
Best Screenplay
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
