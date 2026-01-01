Maria Ylipää

Menu
Date of Birth
8 August 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

7.0
Wingman 2 (2026)
Miss Farkku-Suomi 6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi (2012)
Luottomies-elokuva: All In 6.4
Luottomies-elokuva: All In (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7
Wingman 2 Luottomies-elokuva: Lepoloma
Comedy 2026, Finland
Luottomies-elokuva: All In 6.4
Luottomies-elokuva: All In Luottomies-elokuva: All In
Comedy 2024, Finland
Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone 6
Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone
Family 2023, Finland / Latvia
The Look of a Killer 5.8
The Look of a Killer Tappajan näköinen mies
Thriller, Crime 2016, Finland
Miss Farkku-Suomi 6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi Miss Farkku-Suomi
Drama 2012, Finland
