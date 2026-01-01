Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Ylipää
Maria Ylipää
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Ylipää
Maria Ylipää
Maria Ylipää
Date of Birth
8 August 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Wingman 2
(2026)
6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi
(2012)
6.4
Luottomies-elokuva: All In
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
2016
2012
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
7
Wingman 2
Luottomies-elokuva: Lepoloma
Comedy
2026, Finland
6.4
Luottomies-elokuva: All In
Luottomies-elokuva: All In
Comedy
2024, Finland
6
Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone
Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone
Family
2023, Finland / Latvia
5.8
The Look of a Killer
Tappajan näköinen mies
Thriller, Crime
2016, Finland
6.4
Miss Farkku-Suomi
Miss Farkku-Suomi
Drama
2012, Finland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree