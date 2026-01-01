Menu
Markku Huhtamo
Markku Huhtamo
Date of Birth
10 August 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Winter War
(1989)
7.6
The Year of the Hare
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
War
Year
All
1989
1977
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.7
The Winter War
Talvisota
Drama, War, History
1989, Finland
7.6
The Year of the Hare
Jäniksen vuosi
Drama, Comedy
1977, Finland
