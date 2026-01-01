Markku Huhtamo

Menu
Date of Birth
10 August 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Winter War 7.7
The Winter War Talvisota
Drama, War, History 1989, Finland
The Year of the Hare 7.6
The Year of the Hare Jäniksen vuosi
Drama, Comedy 1977, Finland
