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Lisa Niemi
Lisa Niemi Lisa Niemi
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Niemi

Lisa Niemi

Lisa Niemi

Date of Birth
26 May 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

One Last Dance 5.4
One Last Dance (2003)
Steel Dawn 5.2
Steel Dawn (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Last Dance 5.4
One Last Dance One Last Dance
Drama, Romantic 2003, Canada
Steel Dawn 5.2
Steel Dawn Steel Dawn
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
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