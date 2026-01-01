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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lisa Niemi
Lisa Niemi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Niemi
Lisa Niemi
Lisa Niemi
Date of Birth
26 May 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.4
One Last Dance
(2003)
5.2
Steel Dawn
(1987)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2003
1987
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
Writer
1
Producer
1
Director
1
5.4
One Last Dance
One Last Dance
Drama, Romantic
2003, Canada
5.2
Steel Dawn
Steel Dawn
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
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