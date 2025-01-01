Menu
Katja Rupé
Awards and nominations of Katja Rupé
Berlin International Film Festival 1978 Berlin International Film Festival 1978
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
 Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
