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Larry Gelman
Larry Gelman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Gelman
Larry Gelman
Larry Gelman
Date of Birth
3 November 1930
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
7 June 2021
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.3
Dreamscape
(1984)
Filmography
6.3
Dreamscape
Dreamscape
Adventure, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
1984, USA
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