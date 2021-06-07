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Larry Gelman Larry Gelman
Kinoafisha Persons Larry Gelman

Larry Gelman

Larry Gelman

Date of Birth
3 November 1930
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
7 June 2021
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Dreamscape 6.3
Dreamscape (1984)

Filmography

Dreamscape 6.3
Dreamscape Dreamscape
Adventure, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 1984, USA
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